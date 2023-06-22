Anderson UnderBridge secures investment from Compass Group

The company provides under-bridge equipment to State DOTs, municipalities, contractors, and engineers

Compass Group Equity Partners has made an investment in Anderson UnderBridge, a York, South Carolina-based provider of mobile bridge inspection trailers and trucks utilized in the inspection and maintenance of bridge infrastructure. No financial terms were disclosed.

Anderson UnderBridge was founded in 2005. The company provides under-bridge equipment to State DOTs, municipalities, contractors, and engineers.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Anderson team as they enter a new growth phase,” said Compass Group Vice President John Hubert in a statement. “As we expand manufacturing capabilities and grow our rental footprint of under-bridge equipment and related services, the team will also be evaluating acquisition opportunities to bolster the service offering to establish Anderson as the premier, one-stop-shop for critical infrastructure equipment and services.”

Based in St. Louis, Compass Group Equity Partners invests in lower middle-market companies. Compass Group was founded in 2015.