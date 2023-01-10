Angeles Equity Partners adds Crowe as VP to operations team

Crowe served as a consultant for Boston Consulting Group

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market

Angeles Equity Partners has appointed Elizabeth Crowe as vice president of its operations team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to our operations team. Over the course of her impressive career, she has developed significant experience in conducting buy-side due diligence, as well as creating and implementing growth strategies for sponsor-backed portfolio companies,” said Tim Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners, in a statement. “We are confident she will be a major contributor to our firm.”

Crowe began her career as an analyst at Goldman Sachs. After that, Crowe served as a consultant for Boston Consulting Group.

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.