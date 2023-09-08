Angeles Equity Partners adds Gold as VP of operations team

In his role, Gold will support the due diligence process, build and execute value creation plans, and aim to drive the Angeles portfolio companies to their full potential.

Angeles Equity Partners has appointed Brandon Gold as vice president of operations for Angeles Operations Group.

In his role, Gold will support the due diligence process, build and execute value creation plans, and aim to drive the Angeles portfolio companies to their full potential.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon to our operations team. His deep operational background in distribution and aerospace companies, combined with his strategy development and commercial diligence experience, make him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Tim Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners in a statement.

He began his career in manufacturing and distribution operations with PepsiCo, Inc. before taking process engineering roles with SpaceX. After receiving his MBA, Gold worked as a consultant with the Boston Consulting Group.

Based in Santa Monica, California, Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.