Angeles Equity Partners recruits Bhanderi as operations VP

Angeles Equity Partners has appointed Swati Bhanderi as vice president of operations for Angeles Operations Group, LLC.

Bhanderi is a former consultant for Boston Consulting Group. She began her career as an aerospace engineer at Raytheon Technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Swati to our operations team,” said Tim Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners in a statement. “Her deep background in engineering and manufacturing improvement, combined with her buy-side due diligence experience, make her an outstanding addition to our team.”

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.