Angeles Equity Partners scoops up industrial robotics manufacturer Acieta

Angeles Equity Partners has acquired Acieta, a Wisconsin-based industrial robotics manufacturer and integrator. The seller is Mitsui. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited about the combination of these two great companies and believe in the ongoing growth trajectory of this industry,” said Sam Heischuber, managing director at Angeles Equity Partners in a statement. “As the manufacturing and logistics sectors continue to face labor shortages, higher wages, intensifying global competition, and increased manufacturing complexity, the need for a sophisticated, robotics automation systems integrator with a national presence should only increase.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor for Angeles, and Lincoln International LLC provided transaction advisory services to Acieta.

Acieta was founded in 1983.

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. The firm targets underperforming industrial businesses.