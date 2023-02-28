Angeles Equity Partners taps Moran as chief performance officer for operations group

Before that, she held senior leadership roles at Elo Touch Solutions, GE Power, Vought Aircraft, Boeing, Hughes Space & Communications and AlliedSignal

Angeles Equity Partners has appointed Randi Moran as chief performance officer at Angeles Operations Group, LLC.

In her new role, Moran will support Angeles in the evaluation and due diligence of new platform investments, selection and development of leadership talent, and driving organizational effectiveness across portfolio investments.

Prior to joining Angeles, Moran was chief human resources officer at American Construction Source. Before that, she held senior leadership roles at Elo Touch Solutions, GE Power, Vought Aircraft, Boeing, Hughes Space & Communications, and AlliedSignal. Moran was a Major in the U.S. Air Force.

“We are thrilled to add Randi Moran as our chief performance officer. Her extensive experience in acquiring and developing talent and creating more effective organizations in the industrial and manufacturing sectors makes her an outstanding fit for this role,” said Tim Meyer co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners, in a statement. “The addition of Randi underscores our commitment to investing in ‘top talent’ and the ongoing professional development of our portfolio employees.”

Angeles Equity Partner invests in the lower middle-market. The firm focuses on underperforming industrial companies.