Angeles Equity Partners taps Ster as operating partner for operations group

Angeles Equity Partners has named Ursula Ster as an operating partner, finance at Angeles Operations Group.

Prior to joining Angeles Operations Group, Ster was the chief financial officer of Divergent Technologies. Before joining Divergent, Ster was a senior finance leader at Space Exploration Technologies.

“Ursula is an exceptionally talented finance professional that will complement and extend the capabilities of the Angeles Operations Group,” said Tim Meyer and Jordan Katz, co-founders and managing partners of Angeles Equity Partners in a statement. “Her experience operating in fast-paced and complex industrial environments, robust finance skill set, and extensive transaction services background will bolster our ability to create value across a broad range of situations and industrial end markets.”

