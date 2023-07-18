Angelo Gordon racks up over $1bn for credit fund

The fund's backers include existing Angelo Gordon clients, as well as new institutional investors.

The AG Asset Based Credit Fund targets the consumer, real asset, and other specialty lending markets

Angelo Gordon was founded in November 1998

Headquartered in New York, the firm currently manages approximately $73 billion, with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies

Angelo Gordon has raised over $1 billion for its asset-based credit fund, beating its $800 million target.

The fund’s backers include existing Angelo Gordon clients, as well as new institutional investors.

The AG Asset Based Credit Fund targets the consumer, real asset, and other specialty lending markets.

On the fundraising, Josh Baumgarten, co-CEO, co-CIO, and head of credit at Angelo Gordon, said in a statement, said, “This fundraise furthers Angelo Gordon’s commitment to strategically scaling our all-weather credit platform with diversified strategies across the liquidity spectrum. We are grateful for the strong support we received from new and existing investors and look forward to providing them with another way to gain exposure to the tremendous opportunities that exist across private credit markets globally.”

Angelo Gordon was founded in November 1998.

Headquartered in New York, the firm currently manages approximately $73 billion, with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies.