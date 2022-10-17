Angelo Gordon taps Heintz as managing director

In this new role, he will be leading the expansion of the firm's focus on investment management solutions for the insurance sector.

Heintz is former Head of North America at J.P. Morgan Global Insurance Solutions

Previously, he was a managing director and partner at Cardinal Investment Advisors

Currently, Angelo Gordon manages approximately $52 billion

Angelo Gordon has named Matt Heintz as managing director and head of insurance in the client partnership role. In this new role, he will be leading the expansion of the firm’s focus on investment management solutions for the insurance sector.

“Matt has built numerous trusted partnerships with allocators in the insurance space, who deeply appreciate his product acumen and solutions orientation,” said Alan Isenberg, global head of client partnership group. “His impressive, multi-decade track record is a testament to his focus, integrity, and industry knowledge. We look forward to his leadership in deepening engagement with current and prospective Angelo Gordon LPs.”

Heintz is former Head of North America at J.P. Morgan Global Insurance Solutions. Previously, he was a managing director and partner at Cardinal Investment Advisors, where he was an investment consultant to multiple insurance companies. He started his career at Edward Jones Investments.

Angelo, Gordon was founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 600 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York.