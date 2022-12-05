Antin acquires fiber broadband provider OpticalTel

The transaction is expected to close in early 2023.

Antin Infrastructure Partners has acquired a majority stake in OpticalTel, a Florida-based fiber broadband provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2023.

OpticalTel is Antin’s sixth investment through its mid cap fund.

OpticalTel was founded in 2004 by Mario Bustamante, who will retain an ownership stake and remain on the board of directors. Luis Rodriguez, CEO and President, will continue to lead the company with the support of its long-tenured management team.

On the deal, Kevin Genieser, a senior partner at Antin, said in a statement, “We see this partnership with the OpticalTel team as an immense growth opportunity. Fiber is at the core of modern infrastructure, providing mission-critical, low-latency bandwidth services to a customer base that has increasing demand for data. We believe OpticalTel is very well-positioned to meet this need in the fast-growing Florida market.”

Lazard and RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisors to OpticalTel while Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor. TD Securities served as financial advisor to Antin while Greenberg Traurig served as legal advisor.

Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors.