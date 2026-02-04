Antin to acquire MRO services provider Vigor Marine Group from Lone Star

- Vigor Marine Group CEO Francesco Valente and the US-based management team will continue to lead the company
- Vigor Marine Group serves the naval, defense and commercial maritime sectors in the US
- Vigor Marine Group operates shipyard and fabrication facilities across Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, San Diego and Norfolk, with six drydocks and 29 berths serving government and commercial clients
Antin Infrastructure Partners has agreed to acquire Vigor Marine Group, a Portland, Oregon-based provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services, as well as marine fabrication and services, from Lone Star Funds.