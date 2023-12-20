Aon to acquire PE-backed insurance broker NFP

According to terms of the deal, Aon will acquire NFP for a total consideration of $13.4 billion

Aon plc, a global professional services firm, has agreed to acquire NFP, a middle-market property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor. The sellers are Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners.

According to terms of the deal, Aon will acquire NFP for a total consideration of $13.4 billion.

Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO of NFP, will continue to lead the business as an independent but connected platform within Aon.

Based in New York City, NFP was founded in 1999.

“NFP has done an outstanding job of scaling the platform while maintaining a steadfast focus on serving its clients,” said Scot French, a member of the NFP board and governing partner at HPS Investment Partners in a statement. “We believe NFP’s differentiated business model and commitment to clients will be highly complementary with Aon’s platform. We thank Doug and the NFP team, as well as Vahe and MDP, for the extraordinary partnership over the past seven years.”

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in mid-2024.

UBS Investment Bank served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aon on the transaction. Citi served as a financial advisor and is advising Aon on the transaction financing. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as external legal counsel to Aon. Evercore acted as lead financial advisor with support from BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC and TD Securities to NFP, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as external legal counsel to NFP, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as external legal counsel to NFP’s capital sponsors.

Based in Chicago, MDP has raised aggregate capital of more than $31 billion.

HPS Investment Partners has approximately $107 billion of assets under management as of December 2023.