Apax Digital recaps digital freight platform Magaya

Apax Digital has recapitalized Miami and San Antonio-based Magaya, a digital freight platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction was done alongside existing Magaya backer LLR Partners and other shareholders.

The investment will be used to support continued growth, platform enhancements and strategic M&A.

“Magaya’s Digital Freight Platform enables logistics service providers to digitize manual processes, optimize operations and achieve real-time visibility through its highly configurable software suite, clear and transparent pricing model, and commitment to customer service and training,” Dave Evans, a partner at Apax, in a statement. “A key tenet of the Apax Funds’ thesis is to build upon Magaya’s momentum and expanding list of US and international enterprise profile customers by further increasing the company’s investments to satisfy their growing requirements.”

Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor to Magaya in connection with this transaction.

Apax Digital is the growth equity arm of Apax.

Magaya was founded in 2001.