Apax Partners-backed IBS Software to acquire hotel and travel tech firm Above Property Services

IBS Software, which is backed by Apax Partners, has agreed to acquire Above Property Services, a Naples, Florida-based hotel and travel technology provider. The deal is for $90 million.

IBS Software is a SaaS solutions provider to the global travel industry.

APS was founded in 2012 by Aaron Shepherd.

On the transaction, V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Software, said in a statement “APS is a true disruptor in the travel tech industry. Led by Aaron Shepherd, a visionary in the sector, the team has executed flawlessly on its vision to streamline complex processes in the hospitality businesses to deliver integrated, end-to-end services that differentiate and improve the customer experience.”

Steffan Berelowitz, head of the hospitality business at IBS Software, will lead the development and expansion of the hospitality business.

Founded in 1969, Apax Partners is based in London. The firm invests in companies operating in the technology, services, healthcare, internet, and consumer sectors.