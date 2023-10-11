Apax snaps up Bazooka Candy Brands

Effective upon the transaction’s closing, Tony Jacobs, Bazooka Candy Brands’ long-time president, has been promoted to CEO

Macquarie Capital served as financial advisors to Apax while Deutsche Bank provided financial advice to Bazooka Candy Brands

Apax Funds have acquired Bazooka Candy Brands, a portfolio of leading non-chocolate confectionary brands. The sellers are Michael D. Eisner’s Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Effective upon the transaction’s closing, Tony Jacobs, Bazooka Candy Brands’ long-time president, has been promoted to CEO.

“It’s rare to have the opportunity to partner with a business that can boast the success and heritage that Bazooka has, and we are excited to work with the entire team on this next chapter for the business,” said Nick Hartman, a partner at Apax in a statement. “Bazooka fits squarely within our team’s focus on investments in well-positioned consumer packaged goods categories, and we see a compelling opportunity to leverage our sector knowledge to help the company achieve its next phase of growth.”

Macquarie Capital and Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Apax. Deutsche Bank and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Bazooka Candy Brands.

Apax has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $65 billion.

Founded in 2005, The Tornante Company invests in, acquires, and operates companies in media and entertainment.

Based in Chicago, MDP has raised aggregate capital of more than $29 billion and has completed over 160 platform investments.