APG-backed Fresche Solutions acquires IT consulting services company Silveredge

Fresche Solutions, which is backed by American Pacific Group, has acquired Illinois-based Silveredge Consulting, an IT consulting services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Silveredge is an exciting addition to the Fresche family and supports the continued goal of building out a comprehensive set of solutions tailored for our customers’ growing needs. We will continue to invest in new capabilities and expand the solution set both organically and through further acquisition.” said Fraser Preston, managing partner at APG, in a statement.

Silveredge will become a business unit of Fresche Solutions and continue to operate and do business under its current name. Fresche remains a global company with offices in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and India and will assume the Silveredge office presence in Chicago.

