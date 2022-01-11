APG backs Gym Launch and Prestige Labs

American Pacific Group has made an investment in Gym Launch, a provider of coaching programs and business training materials for gym owners; and Prestige Labs, a provider of fitness and health supplements. No financial terms were disclosed. Capstone Partners served a financial advisor to Gym Launch and Prestige Labs on the transaction.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (January 11, 2022) – American Pacific Group (“APG”), a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm, announced today that its Fund I has made an investment in Gym Launch and Prestige Labs (together, the “Company”) to support the Company’s strong growth trajectory, continued development of new value-added services for its customers, and new product development.

Gym Launch provides coaching programs and business training materials to help gym owners increase revenue and improve profitability. Services include strategic and tactical business training, community engagement, and access to proprietary resources to improve lead generation, lead nurture, sales, fulfillment, and retention. Founded in 2016, Gym Launch has helped over 4,500 gyms to date.

Founded in 2018, Prestige Labs provides premium fitness and health supplements. Prestige Lab’s product portfolio focuses on supporting high-performance sports nutrition.

“This is an exciting moment in our Company’s history,” said Alex and Leila Hormozi, founders of Gym Launch and Prestige Labs. “We are proud to have built a Company that makes such a big impact on gym owners and their communities. We feel like we have just scratched the surface on the value we can provide, and the time is right to bring on a partner who can help us accelerate our growth. American Pacific Group has demonstrated they have the experience and resources to help us foundationally transform the gym industry as a whole and become the company we envision.”

“Gym Launch has excelled in providing its clients comprehensive, value-added training resulting in outstanding value and return on investment for its clients,” said Fraser Preston, founder and Managing Partner at APG. “We are impressed with what Prestige Labs has achieved in the last few years with its high-quality line of supplements. We look forward to working with the team to continue the strong growth trajectory of Gym Launch and Prestige Labs.”

About American Pacific Group

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $450 million of capital under management. Together, with management teams, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the “Q Process”, a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.