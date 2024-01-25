Apogem Capital appoints Niedner as CEO and Stringer as president

Currently, Niedner is Apogem's head of private credit while Stringer is Apogem's interim CEO and head of private equity.

Apogem Capital is a subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company through New York Life Investment Management

Apogem has more than $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023

Apogem Capital has named Josh Niedner as CEO and Chris Stringer as president, effective immediately.

Currently, Niedner is Apogem’s head of private credit while Stringer is Apogem’s interim CEO and head of private equity.

“Apogem has a long-standing history as a leading middle market alternatives investor, given its scale, deep relationships, and established strategies,” said Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, CEO of New York Life Investment Management in a statement. “Josh and Chris have deep industry expertise and are proven leaders in the alternatives space. Together, they are uniquely positioned to lead Apogem as we continue to evolve the business to meet our clients’ needs and deliver meaningful outcomes that distinguish and differentiate Apogem in the alternatives space.”

Apogem Capital is a subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company through New York Life Investment Management. Apogem has more than $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023.