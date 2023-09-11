Apogem Capital recruits Niedner as senior managing director and credit head

Before Vista Credit, he spent 14 years at Madison Capital Funding LLC (now part of Apogem)

Apogem Capital LLC has named Joshua Niedner as senior managing director and head of credit.

Prior to joining Apogem, Niedner served as managing director at Vista Credit Partners. Before that, he spent 14 years at Madison Capital Funding LLC (now part of Apogem), where he served in a range of roles. He began his career at Banc One Capital Markets, now JPMorgan.

“Josh is an outstanding addition to our Apogem leadership team,” said New York Life Investment Management CEO Naïm Abou-Jaoudé and Apogem Capital’s Chris Stringer in a statement. “His rejoining the firm demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in the business, the team, our investment capabilities, and infrastructure to drive long-term sustainable growth for our clients.”

Apogem Capital is a a New York Life Investments company. Founded in 2001, Apgem has approximately $39 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.