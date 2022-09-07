Apollo-backed Yahoo acquires news rating company The Factual

Arjun Moorthy, CEO and co-founder of The Factual, and Ajoy Sojan, CTO and co-founder, will join Yahoo and take on product and engineering leadership roles in the organization.

Media and tech company Yahoo, which is backed by Apollo Global Management, has acquired The Factual, an algorithm-driven news rating company. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Factual’s algorithm will provide Yahoo consumers with an analysis of news stories by rating articles with a media bias and credibility score.

“The Factual’s algorithm helps readers understand the complete story and easily get all the facts,” said Arjun Moorthy, co-founder and CEO of The Factual, in a statement. “We are excited to join Yahoo with our shared mission of bringing trusted news to consumers. By applying The Factual’s algorithm across Yahoo’s content, consumers will be able to identify the news as determined by data, not politics.”

To date, The Factual has graded over 10 million news articles delivering rankings across a daily newsletter and a site that shows live trending topics.

The acquisition of The Factual closed August 23rd, 2022. Arjun Moorthy, CEO and co-founder of The Factual, and Ajoy Sojan, CTO and co-founder, will join Yahoo and take on product and engineering leadership roles in the organization.

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to finance, sports, shopping, gaming and news.

The Factual was founded in 2019.

Last year, Apollo acquired Yahoo, formerly known as Verizon Media Group, for $5 billion.