Apollo-backed Yahoo acquires retail investors’ social platform Commonstock

Launched in August 2020, Commonstock has more than $10 billion in connected assets.

David McDonough serves as CEO and founder of Commonstock

Commonstock’s investors include Coatue, QED, Floodgate, Upside Ventures, Resolute Ventures, and Abstract Ventures

Apollo was founded in 1990

Global media and tech company Yahoo, which is backed by Apollo Global Management, has acquired Commonstock, a San Francisco-based social and community-based platform for retail investors. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Our vision for Yahoo Finance is to be the premier singular destination for all our customer’s financial needs,” said Tapan Bhat, president of Yahoo Finance in a statement. “Our platform caters to every stage of the investment process – from providing pre-trade market news and analysis, facilitating engaging pre- and post- trade conversations within our community of like-minded investors, to offering effective self-directed portfolio management tools and insights.”

Launched in August 2020, Commonstock has more than $10 billion in connected assets.

David McDonough serves as CEO and founder of Commonstock.

Commonstock’s investors include Coatue, QED, Floodgate, Upside Ventures, Resolute Ventures, and Abstract Ventures.

Founded in 1990, Apollo is headquartered in New York City.