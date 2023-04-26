Apollo-backed Yahoo buys sports betting app Wagr

Wagr's investor base includes Seven Seven Six, Pear VC, the Kraft Group and BITKRAFT Ventures.

Tech company Yahoo, a portfolio of Apollo Global Management, has acquired Wagr, a sports betting app. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Yahoo Sports offers us a stage to build products that will reach millions of loyal fans that have connected over fantasy sports for decades,” said Mario Malavé, co-founder and CEO of Wagr, in a statement. “The unique combination of Yahoo’s scale and engagement creates opportunities for virtuous product loops between sports media and gaming. Joining Yahoo allows us to continue delivering on our mission to connect fandom to social gaming while elevating our ability to execute through expanded resources, new partnerships and technological capabilities.”

Wagr’s investor base includes Seven Seven Six, Pear VC, the Kraft Group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and BITKRAFT Ventures.

With the acquisition, Wagr will be fully integrated into Yahoo Sports.

Based in New York City, Apollo was founded in 1990. Targeted sectors include chemicals, consumer products, and services, retail, oil, gas and transportation.