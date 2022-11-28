Apollo-backed Yahoo to take minority stake in content recommendation firm Taboola

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

LionTree, which is a co-investor in Yahoo, served as financial advisor on the transaction

Evercore and LUMA Partners also advised Yahoo

Tech company Yahoo, which is backed by Apollo Global Management, has agreed to acquire a 25 percent stake in Taboola, a New York-based content recommendation company.

“Partnering with Taboola enables Yahoo to further enhance the contextual and native offerings within our unified advertising stack,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo, in a statement. “The partnership also allows Yahoo and Taboola to continue to differentiate in market, improving user, advertiser and publisher experiences across properties, while benefiting from the long-term tailwinds in digital native advertising. Together with Taboola, we will maximize reach and campaign performance for advertisers, enhance monetization opportunities for publishers, and drive improved, privacy-forward experiences for users.”

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co. served as legal counsel to Yahoo. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Meitar Law Offices served as legal counsel to Taboola.