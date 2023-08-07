Apollo buys baling wires manufacturer Accent

Crossplane and Accent’s founders, the Sims family, will retain a minority stake in the company

Apollo was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, PwC, and the Bridgespan Group

Apollo had about $617 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2023

Apollo Global Management has acquired Tomball, Texas-based Accent, a provider of baling wires and wire-tier machines. No financial terms were disclosed. The seller is Crossplane Capital.

Crossplane and Accent’s founders, the Sims family, will retain a minority stake in the company.

On the deal, Brian Hegi, Crossplane’s Managing Partner said in a statement,, “Accent is well positioned to continue its steady growth for years to come as the company cements its critical role in enabling the recycling process. We look forward to working with Bill, Joanna and their respective teams to expand Accent’s products into both new and existing markets.”

Apollo was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, PwC, and the Bridgespan Group.

Apollo had about $617 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2023.

Accent was founded in 1986.

Based in Dallas Crossplane invests in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies.