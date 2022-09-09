Apollo co-founder Harris launches new investment firm 26North Partners

The firm will initially focus on private equity, credit and insurance solutions.

Josh Harris, a co-founder of Apollo Global Management, is launching 26North Partners, a new alternative asset management firm. The firm will initially focus on private equity, credit and insurance solutions.

“I am thrilled to return to my roots as an investor and entrepreneur with the launch of 26North and excited to reconnect with the many partners I’ve worked with over the last 30 years,” said Harris, in a statement. “Investment performance starts with extraordinary people, and I feel grateful to have attracted such outstanding talent.”

Mark Weinberg, who led U.S. private equity at Brookfield Asset Management, will join 26North next year to lead its private equity platform. Brendan McGovern, former head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s private credit group, will lead 26North’s direct lending platform.

Weinberg and McGovern join more than 40 team members, including former Centerbridge and Goldman Sachs partner Lance West, former Apollo Global Management Managing Director Evan Zemsky, former Blackstone Managing Director Tina Raja and former Security Benefit Life executive Cole Charnas.

26North has also formed a joint venture with Braven Management, a firm led by William Abecassis, the former head of Blackrock’s venture group Innovation Capital.

Harris also founded Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, a sports and entertainment company, along with David Blitzer in 2011. HBSE’s global portfolio has grown to include premier sports franchises, brands, venues and investment platforms centered around marquee assets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center.

In 2015, Harris and Blitzer led a group of investors to acquire a controlling stake in the South London-based Crystal Palace Football Club, which competes in the English Football League’s Premier League.

26North has more than $5 billion in assets under management.