Apollo forms energy investing platform

Apollo has launched a sustainable investing platform focused on financing and investing in the energy transition and decarbonization of industry. Apollo is seeking to invest $50 billion in clean energy and climate capital over the next five years with the ultimate goal of deploying more than $100 billion by 2030.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the launch of a comprehensive sustainable investing platform focused on financing and investing in the energy transition and decarbonization of industry. Across asset classes, Apollo targets deploying $50 billion in clean energy and climate capital over the next five years and sees the opportunity to deploy more than $100 billion by 2030. With approximately $4.5 trillion1 annually in investments needed to achieve global net zero by 2050, Apollo aims to be a leading capital partner to companies and communities globally.

Apollo’s sustainable investing platform will leverage the Firm’s deep expertise in the key sectors driving today’s energy transition and decarbonization. Over the past five years, Apollo has deployed over $19 billion into energy transition and sustainability-related investments, supporting companies and projects across clean energy and infrastructure, including offshore and onshore wind, solar, storage, renewable fuels, electric vehicles as well as a wide range of technologies to facilitate decarbonization. Apollo has also played an active role in helping to finance the transformation of traditional energy companies toward their decarbonization goals.

“As a leading, global alternative asset manager, we see an opportunity to play a critical role in driving a more sustainable future. We recognize that fundamental change does not happen overnight and advancing the transition will require deep expertise, partnership and long-term, flexible capital,” said Apollo Co-President Scott Kleinman. “With one of the world’s largest private credit platforms and a leading equity franchise, we are committed to leveraging our full platform to provide a one-stop shop for holistic capital solutions to companies and communities around the globe.”

Apollo’s sustainable investing platform will span the Firm’s equity, hybrid and yield businesses and will be led by Olivia Wassenaar, who has been named Head of Sustainable Investing. As part of these efforts, Joseph Moroney will head the Sustainable Finance function, focused on the Firm’s yield businesses, alongside Deputy Heads of Sustainable Finance, Christine Bave and Dan Vogel. The Firm’s broader sustainability strategy will be overseen by the Firm’s Chief Sustainability Officer Dave Stangis. Apollo has continued to build its expertise with a strong team of operators, including recent hires Carletta Ooton, Head of ESG for Private Equity, and Michael Kashani, Head of ESG for Credit. Apollo has a broad and diverse team with climate expertise and capabilities investing across its entire platform, including credit, private equity, impact, infrastructure, real estate and natural resources.

“I am thrilled to help lead such an important initiative as we look to partner with institutions across the globe and deploy record capital across our entire platform. Investing in the energy transition and decarbonization of industry continues to be a priority for the Firm, and I look forward to further leveraging our expertise and full resources toward this effort,” said Ms. Wassenaar, Head of Sustainable Investing. “We see significant opportunities across the sustainability spectrum to provide attractive, diversified returns to our investors while driving a once-in-a-generation need to create real, positive change across sectors.”

“With more than a decade of leadership in ESG reporting and engagement, our goal is to build new capabilities, strategies and differentiated opportunities at the forefront of sustainable progress,” said Mr. Stangis. “We are proud of Apollo’s track record of supporting leading companies in this space, and we believe our new platform strategy demonstrates Apollo’s all-in commitment to a cohesive, yet customizable approach to create value for all of our stakeholders while accelerating climate goals.”