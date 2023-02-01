Apollo Global leads $900m investment in computer drive maker Western Digital

Elliott Investment Management also invested in the convertible offering.

Apollo Global Management has led the $900 million convertible preferred investment in San Jose, California-based computer drive maker Western Digital.

“Western Digital is an iconic American business that is critical to the global digital infrastructure, with a strong, long-term track record as a leading developer and producer of storage technology,” said Reed Rayman, a partner in private equity at Apollo, in a statement. “We see substantial opportunity and value creation ahead for Western Digital and are excited to make this investment, which enables Western Digital to continue executing on its innovation-led strategy and producing market-leading products for its customers. We look forward to working with David and the Board as they position the company for long-term success.”

As of September 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $523 billion of assets under management.