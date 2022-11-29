Apollo hires Wooden as partner and chief pension strategist

In January 2023,Wooden will retire as the 83rd State Treasurer of Connecticut, a role he assumed in January of 2019.

Apollo Global Management has named Shawn T. Wooden as partner and chief public pension strategist for the firm’s institutional client and product solutions group.

In this new role, Wooden will be responsible for deepening Apollo’s relationships with public pension plans, expanding its product offerings and providing thought leadership.

“At Apollo, we have built out an entire ecosystem around empowering retirees, and public pension funds have long been and will continue to be among our most valued partners,” said Scott Kleinman, Apollo co-president, in a statement. “We believe Shawn’s deep private and public sector experience along with his extensive relationship network will allow Apollo to offer tailored, aligned investment solutions to these leading institutions.”

In January 2023,Wooden will retire as the 83rd State Treasurer of Connecticut, a role he assumed in January of 2019. Prior to serving as state treasurer, Wooden spent 21 years as an investment attorney with a focus on public pension plans. He has also worked in key roles for the Mayor of Hartford, state Commissioner of Social Services, and the AFL-CIO’s Office of Investment in Washington, D.C.

As of September 30, 2022, Apollo had approximately $523 billion of assets under management.