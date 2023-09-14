Apollo invests in Mubadala’s new business strategy

The new platform provides solutions to investors, with a particular focus on institutional investors and family offices.

Apollo has made an investment in Mubadala Investment Company‘s new business Mubadala Capital Solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new platform provides solutions to investors, with a particular focus on institutional investors and family offices.

Mubadala Capital Solutions is co-headed by Maxime Franzetti, a founding member of Mubadala Capital, and Fatima Al Noaimi, previously a senior member of Mubadala Capital’s private equity business.

Commenting on the launch of Mubadala Capital Solutions, Hani Barhoush, managing director and CEO of Mubadala Capital, said in statement, “The launch of Mubadala Capital’s new Solutions platform builds on our track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors through our various funds and investment strategies. This new platform will leverage the full breadth of our global network and existing portfolio to create tailored investments solutions, giving our partners access to proprietary investments that are not typically available through traditional investment channels.

Mubadala Capital Solutions builds on Mubadala Capital’s three existing businesses across private equity, venture capital, and a special opportunities strategy in Brazil. The firm today manages about $20 billion of assets. Mubadala Capital has offices in Abu Dhabi, London, New York, San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro.

Apollo had approximately $617 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2023.