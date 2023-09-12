Apollo taps Kerr as partner for institutional client group

In this role, Kerr will be responsible for expanding Apollo’s footprint in Canada and deepening the firm’s relationships with institutional investors in the region

Prior to Apollo, Kerr spent nearly two decades at CPP Investments, where she most recently served as managing director, credit investments and head of credit strategy

Headquartered in New York City, Apollo was founded in 1990

Apollo Global Management has named Jennifer Kerr as a partner in the institutional client group.

Kerr is based in Toronto.

In this role, Kerr will be responsible for expanding Apollo’s footprint in Canada and deepening the firm’s relationships with institutional investors in the region.

On the appointment, Chris Buchanan, global head of the institutional client group at Apollo in a statement, said, “As we continue to grow our global platform and capabilities and execute on a range of compelling opportunities to meet the needs of our institutional clients, Jen will play a pivotal role in strengthening our relationships with leading institutions in Canada.”

Prior to Apollo, Kerr spent nearly two decades at CPP Investments, where she most recently served as managing director, credit investments and head of credit strategy.

Headquartered in New York City, Apollo was founded in 1990.