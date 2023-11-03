Apollo to acquire fixed based operator Modern Aviation

Tiger Infrastructure Partners, which currently owns Modern Aviation, and the company’s management team will each reinvest alongside Apollo.

Apollo has agreed to acquire majority stake in Modern Aviation, a fixed base operator platform serving business and general aviation, as well as commercial, cargo and military aircraft at airports across North America. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Apollo Partner Dave Cohen said, “We are excited for Apollo funds to acquire Modern Aviation, working with Tiger, Mark and the entire team to support the business in its next phase of growth. Modern Aviation is known for its excellent client service and has built a strong infrastructure network with clear growth prospects across new and existing locations.”

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as legal counsel to the Apollo Funds while Winston & Strawn LLP and Lowenstein Sandler LLP acted as legal counsel. Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Tiger and Modern Aviation.