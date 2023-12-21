Apollo’s WattEV charges up California’s truckers; Vista promotes six; Rite Aid’s Elixir auction

Good morning, Hubsters. Michael Schoeck here with the Thursday Wire, filling in for MK Flynn, who’s out on holiday vacation.

Today we’re getting insight from Apollo Global Management’s energy transition group on a new investment seeking to decarbonize the trucking sector, starting with California. I caught up with Apollo partner Joey Romeo and WattEV’s founder Salim Youssefzadeh about how the new investment has broader growth plans to electrify trucking corridors in other states.

Technology-focused sponsor Vista Equity Partners shared that six of its executives were promoted to senior managing director and managing director. Among those promoted to senior MD were its chief legal and compliance officers, Alan Schwartz and Gwen Reinke.

Among Vista’s private equity investing group, Abhay Puskoor and Ben Benson were promoted to MD.

And closing with healthcare, MedImpact Healthcare is set to square off today with other bidders for the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business of Rite Aid. The much-anticipated auction is scheduled for this morning at the New York offices of the debtors’ counsel, Kirkland & Ellis.

But first let’s take a look at the trucking electrification market.

Electric highway

The energy transition continues to be a market where PE, infrastructure and impact funds are funneling billions of capital into new companies and projects. The decarbonization of California provides a major greenfield investment strategy for WattEV, a newly acquired portfolio company of Apollo Global Management that provides electric truck fleets and charging as a service.

Apollo partner Joseph Romeo told PE Hub that the capital-intensive nature of the company’s “trucking-as-a-service” business model is at the heart of the investor’s partnership with management and co-investor Vitol. WattEV has outlined plans to install 40 charging station sites in the next few years, with a development pipeline of over 400 charging sites over time.

“There are other states slowly adopting [EV truck charging], like Oregon for a $6 million site and Washington state, New York and New Jersey,” Romeo said. “California is obviously many multiples the size of other state markets, but there is a hope that there is a ‘push and a pull’ effect in other states with consumer companies and suppliers.” He and Youssefzadeh said Maryland and the Texas triangle region – Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio – will create additional markets in the coming decade.

In November, Apollo and energy-trading firm Vitol announced a joint structured equity and debt financing commitment in WattEV, providing growth capital into the electric trucking company in a move to electrify the 30,000 trucks currently entering and leaving the Port of Long Beach.

The company enables global consumer, freight and retail businesses like Procter & Gamble, MGA International, IKEA, Target and Walmart to go electric by providing fully electric trucking fleets as well as charging stations at 360 kilowatts to megawatt-scale operations.

Vista Promotions

Technology-focused sponsor Vista Equity Partners shared news with PE Hub that six of its executives were promoted to senior managing director and managing director. Among those promoted to senior MD were legal and compliance officers Alan Schwartz and Gwen Reinke. Among Vista’s private equity investing group, Abhay Puskoor and Ben Benson were promoted to managing director from senior vice president. Puskoor was involved with Vista’s January sale of e-discovery software Zapproved to Exterro.

“We congratulate this group of deserving individuals and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Vista founder and CEO Robert F. Smith. “Their ability to take on new and exciting challenges has helped propel Vista’s ability to transform the enterprise while delivering consistent stakeholder outcomes.”

In 2023, Vista deployed over $9.3 billion in capital across its PE groups, including the take-private buys of KnowBe4, Duck Creek and EngageSmart. Its PE and permanent capital groups returned $8.2 billion for the year through September 30 via 12 monetizations, including the exits of Apptio and Cvent for an aggregate $4.6 billion.

Elixir Rx auction

As one of the most-read sectors on PE Hub, we’ll turn back to healthcare for one last hurrah of the year. In one of PE Hub’s top stories of the year, Rite Aid is scheduled to conduct an auction starting this morning at the New York office of Kirkland & Ellis for the company’s Elixir Rx pharmacy benefit manager business and retail store assets. Rite Aid and potential buyers will seek court approval for the two asset sales at a January 9 hearing in New Jersey bankruptcy court.

Earlier this week MedImpact Healthcare Systems, the stalking horse bidder for the PBM business, received court approval to access a $604 million debt financing commitment to fund its potential takeover of the PBM business with a $575 million baseline offer, court filings show. As previously reported by PE Hub, the PBM business is expected to attract buyout interest from private equity suitors.

PE Hub will continue to follow the Rite Aid sale process and report back with updates as they develop.

That’s it for me for the year. Obey Martin Manayiti will be back with you tomorrow for the Friday edition and the final Wire send out of 2023.

Season’s greetings and well wishes for the New Year.

Cheers,

Michael