Aquiline-backed Relation Insurance Services buys two employee benefits providers NSBP and HR Virtual Solutions

Relation Insurance Services Inc, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired the assets of North Shore Benefit Partners Corporations and HR Virtual Solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Both based in the Chicagoland area, NSBP and HRVS provide employee benefits solutions to clients throughout Illinois.

Bob Levy, NSBP principal, and Joe Indovina, HRVS principal, will continue to lead their respective firms.

“We are thrilled to welcome NSBP and HRVS to Relation and are excited about the expansion of our Illinois employee benefits practice,” said Tim Hall, CEO of Relation. “Their collective experience and knowledge of employee benefits solutions will enhance our services provided in the Illinois marketplace.”

Relation Insurance Services is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage.

Based in New York and London, Aquiline invests in financial services and technology.