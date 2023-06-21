Aquiline-backed Relation Insurance Services taps Hall as CEO

Hall succeeds Joe Tatum, who will remain a member of Relation’s board of directors

Hall joined Relation in 2019 and was most recently president

Relation has been backed by Aquiline since 2019

Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has named Tim Hall as CEO. Hall succeeds Joe Tatum, who will remain a member of Relation’s board of directors.

Walnut Creek, California-based Relation Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage.

Hall has held executive leadership roles of increasing seniority at Relation, joining the firm in 2019 as executive vice president and head of M&A before being promoted to president.

“Tim is an accomplished leader who has proven he has what it takes to lead Relation as it continues its robust growth,” said Jeff Greenberg, chairman of Relation and chairman of Aquiline in a statement. “Since Aquiline first invested in Relation, Tim has been instrumental in its transformation from a firm focused on select markets to a nationwide market leader with a proven ability to serve as an excellent partner to clients and carriers.”

Aquiline invests in financial services and technology, healthcare and business services. The firm has $9.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.