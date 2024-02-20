Aquiline Capital and Level Equity back software provider DocuPhase

The investment will be used by DocuPhase for growth, expansion and to improve its product offerings.

Aquiline Capital Partners and Level Equity have made a majority investment in DocuPhase, a Tampa, Florida-based provider of accounting and finance process automation software. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Joe Pappalardo, a partner at Aquiline, said in a statement, “In an increasingly digital world, it is imperative for finance departments to drive efficiencies through automation and adoption of best of breed software. DocuPhase’s broad and robust suite of solutions drives real ROI for their customers, and has helped drive the company’s strong growth and retention.”

Leonis Partners served as financial advisor to DocuPhase in the transaction.

Aquiline Capital Partners invests in financial services and related technologies. The firm has $10.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

Level Equity targets software and technology-driven businesses. The firm has raised $3 billion in committed capital.