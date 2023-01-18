Aquiline Capital-backed Relation acquires Laird Insurance Agency

Laird Insurance Agency Owners Bobby Beane and Harvey McClendon will continue running the office.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage

New York-based Aquiline Capital invests in financial services and technology

Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired Kilgore, Texas-based Laird Insurance Agency, a provider of insurance products that include property and casualty coverage. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are really excited to join the Relation family. Partnering with Relation will give us an opportunity to provide expanded services to our clients with a broad array of insurance carriers and specialty programs,” said Harvey McClendon, co-owner of Laird, in a statement.

Laird Insurance Agency Owners Bobby Beane and Harvey McClendon will continue running the office as part of the Relation family of brands.

Based in Walnut Creek, California, Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage.

New York-based Aquiline Capital invests in financial services and technology.