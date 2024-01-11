Aquiline Capital-backed SageView snaps up Palmer Retirement Consulting

Based in Newport Beach, California, SageView is a financial advisor.

In conjunction with the deal, Dan Palmer, president of Palmer Retirement Plan Consulting, joined SageView as managing director

SageView has acquired four institutional retirement firms since July 2021

Wise Rhino served as advisor to Palmer Retirement on the deal

SageView Advisory Group, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, has acquired Palmer Retirement Consulting, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based advisory firm with both institutional retirement plan clients and wealth management clients. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Newport Beach, California, SageView is a financial advisor.

In conjunction with the deal, Dan Palmer, president of Palmer Retirement Plan Consulting, joined SageView as managing director.

“Retirement plans often represent the second largest investment in an American family’s portfolio, after their home,” said Jon Upham, president and head of institutional retirement at SageView in a statement. “Providing plan participants and their sponsors with high-quality services and support has never been more important.”

SageView has acquired four institutional retirement firms since July 2021.

Wise Rhino served as advisor to Palmer Retirement on the deal.

Based in New York City, Aquiline was founded in 2005.