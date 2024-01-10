Aquiline invests in lease accounting software provider LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch was founded by a team of former CPAs and accounting auditors in 2016.

Aquiline Capital Partners has made an investment in LeaseCrunch, a Milwaukee-based lease accounting and lease management software provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Bruce Crabtree, a principal at Aquiline, said in a statement, “The LeaseCrunch team has built an impressive platform that effectively streamlines lease accounting, enabling CPA firms and corporate leaders to optimise their operations. As CPA firms face material talent shortages and growing demand for their services, it is imperative that firms adopt leading software solutions to automate workflows and increase efficiencies.”

Aquiline Capital Partners invests in financial services and related technologies. The firm has $10.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.