Aquitaine Capital invests in autism and pediatric therapy services provider KidsChoice

Nic Newton and Sierra Harrington will serve as co-presidents of KidsChoice

The investment will be used to support KidsChoice’s next phase of growth

Aquitaine Capital has made a majority investment in KidsChoice, an Oklahoma-based provider of autism and pediatric therapy services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used to support KidsChoice’s next phase of growth– expanding access to care while enhancing clinical quality, infrastructure, and support for clinicians and families.