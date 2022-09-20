Ara adds Touhey as managing director to team

Touhey has more than 20 years of experience in project development and optimization in the industrial sector

Ara Partners has named David Touhey as managing director of the firm’s portfolio services group.

Touhey has more than 20 years of experience in project development and optimization in the industrial sector. Prior to joining Ara, Touhey was the executive vice president for Kent, a global EPC, operations, and maintenance business. Touhey holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical services engineering from Technological University Dublin, Ireland and a master of science in strategic leadership and management from Nottingham Trent University in the UK.

“The addition of David to the Ara team underlines our critical focus on project execution across our growing portfolio,” said Charles Cherington, a managing partner at Ara, in a statement. “David brings tremendous experience in building and managing large industrial facilities around the world.”

Ara Partners is a private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021.