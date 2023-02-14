Ara appoints Saldarriaga as managing director

Ara Partners is focused on industrial decarbonization investments

The firm has offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland

Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021

Ara Partners has named Peter Saldarriaga as a managing director.

Saldarriaga will be based in Ara’s Boston office.

“We are excited to welcome Peter to Ara’s growing team,” said Charles Cherington, a managing partner at Ara, in a statement. “Peter has many years of highly relevant experience as a private equity professional and as an executive, working closely with management teams to execute on a wide range of growth opportunities.”

Saldarriaga spent over twelve years at Bain Capital, focused on buyouts and growth investments in the industrial, business services, and technology sectors. Also, he was the co-founder, CEO, and chief financial officer of Belong Acquisition Corp, a $150 million SPAC focused on high-growth tech-enabled businesses, underpinned by a belief that diverse teams win. He began his career as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company in New York and India.

