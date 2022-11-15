Ara Partners acquires fuel logistics and infrastructure provider Lincoln Terminal Holdings

Lincoln owns and operates five strategic rail transloading and storage facilities across four states.

CEO Larry Burgamy and President Josh Henderson lead Lincoln

Ara Partners specializes in industrial decarbonization investments

Ara Partners has acquired Greenville, South Carolina-based Lincoln Terminal Holdings, a renewable fuel logistics and infrastructure provider in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We strongly believe that renewable fuels are critical to accelerate decarbonization of the industrial sector,” said George Yong, a partner and co-head of infrastructure at Ara Partners, in a statement. “We have been incredibly impressed with Lincoln’s depth of knowledge and experience in renewable fuel infrastructure, and we are thrilled to partner with Larry, Josh and their team to capitalize on the many opportunities that exist in this evolving market.”

Ara Partners specializes in industrial decarbonization investments. It operates from offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas and Dublin, Ireland.