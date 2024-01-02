Ara Partners acquires USD Clean Fuels

As part of the transaction, USDCF has also acquired the West Colton Rail Terminal, a biofuels terminal in California.

The USDCF team is led by CEO Dan Borgen and President Bob Copher

Ara Partners is focused on industrial decarbonization investments

As of September 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management

Ara Partners has acquired a majority stake in USD Clean Fuels, LLC, a Houston-based developer of logistics infrastructure in North America for the renewable fuels value chain.

No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, USDCF has also acquired the West Colton Rail Terminal, a biofuels terminal in California.

The USDCF team is led by CEO Dan Borgen and President Bob Copher.

“We have high conviction that the green molecules economy – whether it’s renewable fuel feedstocks or biofuels – offers disproportionate opportunity for returns and impact,” said George Yong, a partner and co-head of infrastructure at Ara Partners in a statement. “The USDCF platform is particularly compelling because it combines a best-in-class management team with a portfolio of premiere terminal logistics projects that provide the ideal foundation for a durable and scalable infrastructure business.”

Ara Partners is focused on industrial decarbonization investments. As of September 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management.