Ara Partners-backed Fluitron taps Austin as president and CEO

Fluitron, which is backed by Ara Partners, has appointed Linh Austin as president and CEO.

Austin is a former chief operating officer of BayoTech and ex-regional CEO of McDermott International’s Middle East and North Africa business.

“Linh has been a respected voice at the forefront of energy transition. We are delighted that he has chosen to bring his experience and passion to the leadership of Fluitron,” said Troy Thacker, a managing partner of Ara Partners, in a statement.

Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors.