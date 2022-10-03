Arbor-backed Steelite buys cutlery firm Walco

New Castle, Pennsylvania-based Steelite is a maker of tabletop, buffet and lighting solutions for the hospitality industry

Steelite International, which is backed by Arbor Investments, has acquired Walco Stainless, a provider of flatware, steak knives, holloware and buffet products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Walco is a unit of the Utica Cutlery company.

New Castle, Pennsylvania-based Steelite is a maker of tabletop, buffet and lighting solutions for the hospitality industry.

Walco was established in 1910.

Arbor has acquired Steelite in December 2019.

“The acquisition of Walco marks the fifth add-on to the Steelite platform and fortifies the Company’s position as the clear market leading supplier to the global hospitality industry across all major tabletop categories,” said Brody Lynn, a partner at Arbor, in a statement. “Steelite’s unwavering dedication to serving its customers has been the catalyst for tremendous growth post-pandemic and strengthened the Company’s position as the go-to partner for foodservice operators around the world.”​​​​​​​

Steelite’s core brands include Steelite Distinction & Performance, William Edwards, D.W. Haber, Creations, Folio, Varick, Homer Laughlin, Hall China, Hollowick and Aspen Drinkware.

Founded in 1999 with offices in Chicago, New York and Palm Beach, Arbor Investments is focused exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries. ​​​​​​​