Arbor Investments exits flavor and ingredients company Concord Foods

Arbor Investments has sold Concord Foods, a Brockton, Massachusetts-based flavor and ingredients company, to Sugar Foods. No financial terms were disclosed.

Arbor acquired Concord in 2015 from second generation family owner and CEO Peter Neville, who re-invested alongside Arbor and remained involved as chairman of Concord’s board of directors.

“We’re very proud of the growth and operational transformation that we catalyzed at Concord,” said Arbor Principal George Russell in a statement. “Our goal was to take the strong foundation built by the Neville family and strengthen it with a world-class team, leading R&D and production capabilities, and innovative ingredient offerings. The business is a natural extension for Sugar Foods and we’re excited to see Concord’s next chapter of growth under their ownership.”

William Blair & Company acted as financial advisor to Concord on the transaction while Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

Concord was founded in 1968.

Arbor Investments is focused on the food, beverage and related industries. Based in Palm Beach, Florida, Arbor was founded in 1999.