Arbor Investments names Freeman as partner, CFO and investor communications director

Arbor Investments has hired Jim Freeman as partner, chief financial officer and director of investor communications. Also joining Arbor is Nancy Fox as chief people officer, Suzanne Martineau as director of brand strategy, George Russell as a vice president in the Chicago office and Frederico Vivacqua as an associate in the New York office.

Freeman’s role as CFO is effective upon J. David Foster’s retirement. Most recently, he was senior vice president of capital markets and strategy at MGM Resorts International.

Previously, Fox was chief people officer at KBP Investments.

Most recently, Martineau was chief strategy officer at Schafer Condon Carter.

Most recently, Russell worked at Goldman Sachs in the consumer & retail investment banking group.

Previously, Vivacqua worked at Bank of America in the consumer & retail investment banking group.

On the new hires, Arbor President Carl Allegretti said in a statement, “I’d like to personally thank Dave Foster and recognize his countless contributions to the firm over the last 20 years. He took a calculated risk and became employee number two when he joined Co-Founders Greg Purcell and the late Joe Campolo over two decades ago. Fast forward and Arbor has successfully raised five equity funds and two debt funds and deployed over $3B in capital under Dave’s tenure as CFO.”

Arbor targets the food, beverage and related industries.