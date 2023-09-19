Arbor Investments recruits Jordan as COO

Jordan is stepping down as CEO of Ornua Co-operative, an Ireland-based exporter of Irish dairy foods and ingredients

Arbor Investments has appointed John Jordan as chief operating officer.

His role officially begins December 1, 2023.

To join Arbor, Jordan is stepping down as CEO of Ornua Co-operative, an Ireland-based exporter of Irish dairy foods and ingredients. Jordan is also the former CEO of Ornua Foods Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Earlier in his career, Jordan served as CEO of DPI Specialty Foods.

On the hire, Arbor co-founder and CEO Gregory Purcell said in a statement, “We’ve known John for 10 years, we’ve seen him in action, and we’ve seen him under pressure. To add someone of John’s caliber to the team is a major coup. At Arbor, people make the difference and I’m confident John will be a tremendous asset – helping our operating partners and portfolio company CEOs execute our growth strategies and elevate day-to-day operations at our companies.”

Founded in 1999, Arbor targets the food, beverage, and related industries. Headquarted in Palm Beach, Florida, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America. ​​​​​​​