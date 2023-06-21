Arbor Investments sells DPI Specialty Foods to KeHE Distributors

Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor to DPI while Moelis and Harris Williams served as financial advisors to Arbor on the transaction

Arbor Investments has sold Ontario, California-based DPI Specialty Foods to KeHE Distributors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1963, DPI is a distributor of specialty foods and a provider of customized sales, marketing and logistical solutions to strategic blue-chip grocery retailers across the western U.S.

Arbor acquired DPI in late 2015.

“Arbor is very pleased we found the right partner for DPI,” said Dennis Malchow, DPI Board member and former Arbor senior operating partner in a statement. “We’re gratified our associates are joining the KeHE family – an organization that values their associates and prioritizes serving the customer. No doubt these two quality companies will establish a platform for future growth.”

Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor to DPI. Additionally, Moelis and Harris Williams served as financial advisors to Arbor on the transaction. Winston & Strawn served as DPI’s legal counsel.​​​​

Founded in 1999, Arbor Investments is focused on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage, and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America.