Arbor Investments to sell Red Collar’s Miami, Oklahoma pet treats factory to Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare is planning to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods’ Miami, Oklahoma-based pet treats factory from Arbor Investments. No financial terms were disclosed.

The anticipated closing is in March.

“We look forward to welcoming the Red Collar team to the Purina family and becoming part of the Miami community,” said Nolan Terry, head of manufacturing for Nestlé Purina North America, in a statement. “Working together, we can continue our shared legacy of operational excellence when it comes to the safety of our people and quality of our products.”

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Red Collar Pet Foods is a maker of pet treat products.

Nestlé Purina PetCare was founded in 1894.

Purina is a maker of pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Purina is part of Nestlé, a nutrition, health and wellness company.

Arbor Investments targets the food, beverage and related industries.